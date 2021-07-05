Four gang members held in robbery case

NEW DELHI

05 July 2021 23:09 IST

Four members of a gang were arrested in connection with a robbery case in Rohini’s Bhagya Vihar, the police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Ankit Sharma (24), Mohit (20), Himanshu Dabas (20), Nitesh Patel (18), all residents of Mubarakpur Dabas, they said.

On June 23, a PCR call was received that the armed men robbed ₹50,000 from a money exchanger and phone recharge dealer after entering into the shop, the police said. The shop was run by one Deepak Kumar. The accused persons were wearing masks and seemed to be in hurry.

Advertising

Advertising

The police came to know that the accused were not using mobiles and were communicating with their contacts by using phones of some unknown people.

The police followed their contacts and received a tip-off that the accused will commit another robbery in Rajeev Nagar Extension.

A police team reached the spot and tried to apprehended them. The accused persons tried to escape after firing at the police. The police retaliated and a bullet hit Himanshu’s leg. He was rushed to the hospital. Patel was also nabbed from the spot, a senior police officer said.

On their instance, Mohit and Ankit were also apprehended from Pravesh Nagar, the officer said. Two pistols, one air gun and 15 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, the police said.