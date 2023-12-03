Four from Manipur ‘kicked, dragged’ in Delhi; women ‘sexually assaulted’

December 03, 2023 08:34 am | Updated 08:34 am IST - New Delhi

A couple, their relative and a friend — all from Manipur — were “punched, kicked and dragged” in a street by a group of men in south-east Delhi’s Sunlight area, according to the police.

The woman were allegedly sexually assaulted during the on Thursday night incident, a purported video of which also surfaced on social media.

One of the victims had to be rushed to a hospital as he suffered abrasion in knees, swelling around eyes, and an injury on his forehead.

One of the victims in a written complaint to the police said he, along with his wife and sister, were dropping off their friend to his home at Kilokari village when three people came to them, requesting them to book a cab to Munirka for them, saying their mobile phone batteries had run out.

“While waiting to receive confirmation about the booking of the cab, the complainant said one of the accused started making sexually explicit comments against his wife and sister,” said a senior police officer.

They started abusing and hitting them, and physically assaulted the woman, the police said.

The complainant said the accused gathered more people at the spot and started beating them up.

The video of incident, made from a balcony of a building, shows the all four being punched, kicked and dragged in a street while nobody came to help them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said a case of assault, rioting and sexual assault has been registered.

“The police have accessed the CCTV footage from the area and a team has been deployed to nab the accused at the earliest,” he added.

The police have lodged a case under Section 354 (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

