Four foreign nationals held in drug cases

January 31, 2024 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi police on Tuesday claimed to have busted an illegal drug manufacturing lab in Greater Noida and arrested four foreign nationals.

Those arrested have been identified as Nigerian national Eze Uchenna James (49), Alitumo Ifedi Shedrack (28), Eze Ibe Emeka Chibuzo, alias Iko, (56) and Kenyan national Ivo Osita, alias Usta, alias Osey (44), the police said.

According to the police, the accused have been producing methamphetamine, a central nervous system stimulant that is mainly used as a recreational drug. The drug has a high demand in rave parties, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two of the accused, James and Shedrack, were earlier convicted in a drug case and have been out on a conditional bail.

The police said the accused purchased a property in Greater Noida at a faraway place to avoid suspicion as drug-making results in the release of poisonous gases.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT