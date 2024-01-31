GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four foreign nationals held in drug cases

January 31, 2024 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi police on Tuesday claimed to have busted an illegal drug manufacturing lab in Greater Noida and arrested four foreign nationals.

Those arrested have been identified as Nigerian national Eze Uchenna James (49), Alitumo Ifedi Shedrack (28), Eze Ibe Emeka Chibuzo, alias Iko, (56) and Kenyan national Ivo Osita, alias Usta, alias Osey (44), the police said.

According to the police, the accused have been producing methamphetamine, a central nervous system stimulant that is mainly used as a recreational drug. The drug has a high demand in rave parties, the police said.

Two of the accused, James and Shedrack, were earlier convicted in a drug case and have been out on a conditional bail.

The police said the accused purchased a property in Greater Noida at a faraway place to avoid suspicion as drug-making results in the release of poisonous gases.

Related Topics

narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.