Four DU depts. told to submit revised syllabi

The four departments of Delhi University that have been mired in controversy over undergraduate syllabi, following objections raised by a section of teachers and students’ groups, have been asked to submit revised curriculums to the oversight committee by October 31.

While the first-semester syllabus of English, History, Sociology and Political Science was approved by the committee, in a letter dated August 14, the departments were asked to undertake revisions and upload the rest of the syllabus on the university’s website after “wider consultations”.

The departments have also been instructed to ensure that the UGC regulation of 30% cap on alterations of core papers as of 2015-16 be followed and no changes be made to the structure and sequence of papers.

Apart from this, in the letter to the History department, the panel has recommended inclusion of three books published by Aryan Books International in its list of additional readings dealing with Indian History.

The English department has been instructed to replace a sub-heading in the topics for student presentation, titled ‘Indian People’s Theatre Association’ with ‘Indian Theatre Movements’ and delete another sub-heading titled ‘Radical’ and replace it with ‘Post Independence Indian Theatre’.

The Political Science department has been asked to include a sub-heading of ‘Business’ in the paper on Understanding Political Theory.

Academic Council member Rasal Singh has welcomed the move.