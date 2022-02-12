Four die in Bawana as building caves in

Rescue work on at a building collapse site in Bawana on Friday.

NEW DELHI

12 February 2022 01:30 IST

Houses were vacant since construction

Four persons, including a 9-year-old girl, died and two sustained injuries when a residential building constructed under the Rajiv Ratan Awas Yojana collapsed on Friday afternoon in the Bawana area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Yadav said the deceased child has been identified as Afreen. Names of the other three deceased are Rukaiya Khatoon, 55, Shahzad, 25, and Danish, 24 — all residents of Bawana’s JJ Colony and working as daily wagers in the city.

Two rescued

The police received a call at 2.45 p.m. regarding the incident. A team rushed to the spot and rescued two women, identified as Fatima and Shahnaz, who are being treated at a private hospital. However, Shahnaz’s daughter Afreen and three others couldn’t be saved and were pulled out hours after the incident. Shahnaz’s brother-in-law Aslam said that the mother-daughter duo had gone near the flats to graze their cattle.

About 400 houses were built under the Rajiv Ratan Awas Yojana over a decade ago and have been lying vacant ever since. The labourers and their children would while away their time in the area.

Ramesh, a local, said, “The houses have started disintegrating as the underground water in the area is salty.”

The Delhi government in a statement said, “A departmental enquiry has been initiated into the matter. The government is closely monitoring the situation.”