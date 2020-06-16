Four designated courts to deal with trial of Delhi riots cases

The Delhi High Court has designated two sessions and two magisterial courts for trial of the recent communal violence registered in the north-east and Shahdara districts in the Capital.

“The courts of CMM-9 [Chief Metropolitan Magistrate], North-East, KKD [Karkardooma] and MM-4 [Metropolitan Magistrate], Shahdara, KKD are designated as the courts for trial of recent communal violence/riot cases registered in the north-east and Shahdara districts respectively,” the order issued by the HC Registrar General said.

“The courts of ASJ [Additional Sessions Judge] -3, North-East, KKD and ASJ-3, Shahdara, KKD are designated as courts for trial of the recent riots,” another order stated. It, further, stated that all other cases, except riot cases, from the four courts will be withdrawn and assigned to some other courts.

Seven chargesheets

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Tuesday filed seven chargesheets against 39 persons in Karkardooma court in connection with the north-east riots, the police said.

A senior police officer said that the first chargesheet has been filed in Anwar murder case reported from Karawal Nagar. Sources said that five persons were arrested in this case. “Anwar was shot dead after which being beaten up and his body was burnt inside his house,” the officer said.

The second chargesheet was filed in Aftab murder case reported from Karawal Nagar and three persons were arrested in the case. Aftab was attacked by a mob and then thrown into the drain. He was a Class 11 student who had come from Bijnor a week before riots broke out.

The third chargesheet was filed in Babu Salmani murder case reported from Khajuri Khas. Sources said that 16 persons were arrested in connection with the case. Babu, an auto driver, was on his way home when he was attacked by a mob.

The fourth chargesheet was submitted in Salman murder case reported from Karawal Nagar. Sources said that three persons were held in connection with the crime. The fifth chargesheet was submitted in Vir Bhan Singh’s murder case also reported from Karawal Nagar. In this case, four persons have been chargesheeted, police sources said. He was going to have food when he was shot dead.

The sixth and seventh chargesheet was registered in Alok Tiwari and Dinesh Kumar murder cases reported from Karawal Nagar respectively. Four persons each were arrested in both case.

The officer said that a total of 14 Hindus and 25 Muslims were chargesheeted on Tuesday.