Delhi

Four dead, five hurt after car skids off Yamuna e-way

more-in

Four employees of an IT company died on Sunday after their SUV skidded off the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida and fell into a 30-foot ditch, the police said.

The incident took place at 10 a.m. near Zero Point in Greater Noida. “The speeding car was taking a U-turn near Pari Chowk when the accident took place,” Circle Officer, Greater Noida-1, Tanu Upadhyay said.

There were nine people in the car. “Three people died on the spot and six others were rushed to a hospital. One of them later succumbed to injuries,” she said.

A survivor told the police that the group had gone out to celebrate in the “new car” purchased by one of the seniors.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 19, 2019 1:02:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/four-dead-five-hurt-after-car-skids-off-yamuna-e-way/article29128697.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY