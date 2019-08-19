Four dead, five hurt after car skids off Yamuna e-way

Four employees of an IT company died on Sunday after their SUV skidded off the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida and fell into a 30-foot ditch, the police said.

The incident took place at 10 a.m. near Zero Point in Greater Noida. “The speeding car was taking a U-turn near Pari Chowk when the accident took place,” Circle Officer, Greater Noida-1, Tanu Upadhyay said.

There were nine people in the car. “Three people died on the spot and six others were rushed to a hospital. One of them later succumbed to injuries,” she said.

A survivor told the police that the group had gone out to celebrate in the “new car” purchased by one of the seniors.