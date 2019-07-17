Four criminals arrested after encounter in Gurugram

Four notorious criminals, including three carrying cash rewards on their heads, have been arrested by the Gurugram Police in an encounter early on July 17. Three of the accused sustained bullet injuries and have been admitted to hospital.

The four have been identified as Lokesh, Sanju, Pradeep and Neeraj, said sources. While one of them carried a cash reward of ₹1 lakh on his head, the other two carried cash rewards of ₹50,000 each.

The Gurugram Police’s Palam Vihar Crime Branch team laid a trap on Dwarka Expressway following a tip-off and arrested the four following a brief encounter. “Three of them sustained bullet injuries and have been admitted to the Civil Hospital. The injuries caused are not serious,” said Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken.

He said the accused belonged to Najafgarh in Delhi and Haryana’s Sonipat district. They were allegedly involved in several cases of heinous crime, including murder, attempt to murder and robbery, in Haryana and neighbouring Delhi.

A case has been registered at Rajindra Park police station in this connection.