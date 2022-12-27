Four college students thrash 20-yr-old over his ‘sexuality’; two held

December 27, 2022 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

A 20-year-old received head injuries after he fell from the fourth floor of a paying guest (PG) hostel, while fleeing from a group of college students who allegedly harassed and beat him for his sexuality, the police said on Monday.

An officer said the victim, a second-year Delhi University student residing in north-west Delhi, was discharged from LNJP Hospital after treatment and two of the four accused have been arrested.

Around 2:50 a.m. on December 21, the police received a PCR call about a youth falling off a PG hostel in Parmanand Colony.

A police team reached the spot and took him to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, from where he was referred to LNJP Hospital for his head injuries.

On investigation, the police found that the accused had come in contact with the victim through a dating app and some time later invited him to a party at their place in Parmanand Colony.

When the victim reached the place, the accused — Sachin, Vikesh, Nivesh and Aaryan — started harassing and thrashing him because of his sexuality, according to the police.

While Sachin, 18, and Nivesh, 22, have been arrested, search is on for the other two accused.

A case has been filed under IPC sections pertaining to attempt to culpable homicide and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.