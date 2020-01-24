Four arrested with illegal weapons

Four persons were arrested by the Haryana Police in Hisar for allegedly being in possession of illegal weapons. The police claimed to have recovered six pistols, 12 magazines and three cartridges. A compact SUV has also been impounded.

Giving this information on Thursday, a spokesperson of Haryana Police said that the accused were identified as Sandeep, a resident of Matloda; Nishan of Kharia; Amardass of Daulatpur and Ajay alias Bagri of Bhaini Badshahpur.

He said that a team of Anti-Vehicle Theft staff, who was on routine patrolling near bus stop, Matlauda, had got a tip-off that some armed miscreants were roaming outside Bhanbhori village. Working on the input, the police team conducted a raid and arrested all the four accused. When searched, five .32 bore pistols, one .30 bore pistol, 12 magazines and three live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

Cases under the provisions of Arms Act had been filed against them. Further investigation is under way.