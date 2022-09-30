Four arrested in Delhi for cyber fraud

A 26-year-old man and his three associates were arrested by the Delhi police for allegedly duping people on the pretext of helping them redeem their credit card points. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

The complainant alleged that on June 25, he received a text message on his phone regarding ICICI bank credit card points. “As he clicked on the link provided in the message, one application similar to ICICI Bank’s got installed on his phone. Thereafter, he filled all the details in the application,” police said.

Thereafter an amount of more than ₹59,000 was debited from his ICICI bank credit card. An FIR under sections of cheating was lodged by the police.

The police deployed technical intelligence and their probe revealed that the cheated money was being directed to the account of a petrol pump. The police arrested the salesman of the petrol pump, identified as one Ravi Shankar who disclosed that he used to receive money in the account after which he would give cash to other associates after taking his cut.

Subsequently, police zeroed in on one Parvind Yadav, said to be the mastermind of the racket, who would provide numbers of the victims to his associates. His two other associates were also arrested by the police, officers said.