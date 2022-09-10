Four arrested in ₹4 crore robbery

Staff Reporter NEW DELHI:
September 10, 2022 01:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A Delhi Police PCR van. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

ADVERTISEMENT

Four people allegedly posed as policemen and robbed two delivery executives of ₹4 crore worth of jewellery in central Delhi’s Paharganj area on September 2 around 4 a.m. The police arrested the four accused within 24 hours of the incident, after going through footage from 700 CCTV cameras, officers said.

Another crucial piece of evidence that the police used to trace the accused was a digital transaction of ₹100 done by one of the accused at a tea stall near the crime scene while doing a recce of the area.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police approached the payment application and mounted technical surveillance by gaining KYC documents. The numbers were tracked and the accused were arrested, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
police
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app