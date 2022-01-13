Four arrested for staging fake robbery

Two employees were arrested for allegedly staging a fake robbery of ₹17 lakh from their employer, here in north Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao, the police said on Thursday. Two associates who helped stage the robbery too have been arrested.

According to DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi, on January 10, one of the accused, Deep Chand and his employer Partap Singh lodged a complaint stating that Chand along with his colleague Rahul, collected ₹17 lakh from the employer at Chandni Chowk and kept it in a bag. At around 5:30 p.m., when they were returning from Chandni Chowk to their office in Karol Bagh in an auto, two men on a scooty intercepted them and robbed them of the money.

After a case of robbery was registered, the police began interrogating Chand and Rahul but they started giving contradictory statements, which raised an alarm and police found out that they had staged a fake robbery. During further inquiry, both the men said that to earn a quick buck, they were intentionally robbed by their other two co-accused Satya Narayan and Kishore.