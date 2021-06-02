Four arrested for stabbing teenager to death following quarrel over girl

NEW DELHI

02 June 2021 23:47 IST

‘Gaurav and Kunal had enmity as both liked the same girl’

A 19-year-old teen was stabbed to death in South Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar on Tuesday night. Four persons have been arrested in the case, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said that the victim has been identified as Kunal Sanwariya.

Sohil (18), Gaurav (19), Roop (18) have been identified among the four accused. The knife used in commission of crime has also been recovered, the police said.

Kunal’s family said that around 9 p.m., he had stepped out of the house to buy a cake for his father’s birthday surprise. “An hour later, we got worried and while we thought we should look for him, his friends came and told us that he had been stabbed,” Kunal’s aunt Sunita said.

Kunal was rushed to Max Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Video surfaced

A video of the incident surfaced in which the accused can be seen ganging up against the victim, thrashing him and later stabbing him multiple times. They had an argument about a girl they both liked, the police said.

Due to the enmity between the two and Gaurav decided to kill Kunal. Mr. Thakur said that a case on charges of murder was registered and investigation was taken up.

During the probe, it was found that two knives were ordered online by the accused. The four accused were subsequently arrested, he said.