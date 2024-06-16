Four arrested for smuggling 215 kg of cannabis into Delhi

Four persons were arrested for smuggling nearly 215 kg of cannabis into the city, the police said on Saturday. The recovery was made from a truck, which was on its way from West Bengal to Delhi, carrying household items of an Army and a paramilitary soldier.

DCP (East) Apoorva Gupta said on the intervening night of June 4 and 5, the Anti-Narcotics Cell received a tip-off regarding a truck transporting a large quantity of cannabis concealed within the household items of the two soldiers.

Following the input, the police team set up a trap near the RRTS construction site in Ghazipur. The police noticed two men unloading white plastic cartons from the truck, the DCP said.

“When we checked, at least 215 kg of psychotropic substance was found hidden among household items. Subsequently, the truck driver, Inderpal, 36, and his helper, Manish, 28, were arrested,” Mr. Gupta said.

The officer added that during sustained interrogation, the driver revealed that he owned the truck and that on June 1, he loaded the household items from Hashimara in Cooch Behar in West Bengal.

“The accused person further revealed that he was supposed to deliver the contraband to a man named Lublu Chaudhary, 33, a resident of Vasundhara in Ghaziabad,” the DCP said, adding that Mr. Chaudhary was subsequently arrested and 22 kg of cannabis was seized from him.

After Mr. Chaudhary’s arrest, another person, Mohd. Faiyaz alias Hafiz, 35, was arrested on June 13, and 8.5 kg of cannabis was recovered from his house in Ghaziabad, the police said.

“Efforts are under way to trace and arrest other accused persons,” said the DCP.

