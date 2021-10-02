Four arrested for running illegal international telephone exchange

Calls from Gulf nations, Nepal and Pakistan were transmitted

The Delhi police have arrested four persons for allegedly operating an illegal international telephone exchange in central Delhi’s Hauz Qazi.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said the accused have been identified as Mohammad Irfan alias Rajji, 37, a resident of Seelampur, Irfan Ali, 48, Zulfiqar Ali, 48 and his son Areeb Ali, 22, all residents of Sita Ram Bazar. They allegedly used to convert Internet-based international calls into voice calls, resulting in loss of revenue to the government and causing a threat to security.

The police said officials from the Department of Telecom filed a complaint that they had received input regarding an illegal telecom set-up being run by Zulifiqar at Choori Walan.

The illegal international telephone exchange was receiving calls from Gulf nations, USA, Canada, Nepal, Australia, Pakistan and many other countries and transmitting them illegally to Indian numbers, the police said.

According to the police, around 1,47,000 calls from the set-up were found landing on Indian phone and mobile numbers every day, including around 50,000 from Pakistan.

The set-up caused an estimated financial loss of ₹103 crore to the Indian government, the police said.