Four arrested for robbing Muthoot Fincorp branch at gunpoint

Robbery of gold worth ₹3.7 crore was averted due to a security alarm

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested four persons in connection with a robbery at a Muthoot Fincorp branch in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar, the police said on Friday.

DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo said on Tuesday around 10.30 a.m., four armed robbers entered the Muthoot Fincorp branch at Vikas Marg in Preet Vihar and robbed ₹56,000 at gunpoint. During the incident, the robbers hit two staff members to threaten them into opening the gold vault. They also snatched the keys to the gold vault from the security staff and tried robbing the gold articles in the gold vault.

The staff manager pressed the security button, following which the alarm rang and the accused fled. The robbery of gold worth ₹3.7 crore was averted after the alert.

Following a tip-off that the two accused — Amir, 24, and Talib, 40 — would be around AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening, the police laid a trap and nabbed them.

The duo disclosed that Sirajuddin, the prime accused, had planned the entire robbery and provided them with arms. They also revealed the involvement of the fourth accused Parvesh, 21. Sirajuddin and Parvesh were arrested on Friday after police raids, Mr. Deo added.

Sirajuddin revealed that he was unemployed and was facing financial constraints. He had been planning to rob the bank for the last six months and had hired the three associates for the robbery.

The police recovered robbed motorcycles, pistols and mobile phones from the accused.