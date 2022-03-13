Four arrested for kidnapping baby

Four persons, including three women, were arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly kidnapping an infant from a Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) cluster in West Delhi’s Punjab Bagh. According to the police sources, the plan to kidnap the infant was hatched by one of the arrested women after suffering a few miscarriages.

According to DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal, the police received a PCR call on Friday wherein a woman complainant said that her 45-day-old child was kidnapped from her jhuggi by a woman named Bhawna and her accomplices, after which, an FIR was lodged and investigation was launched.

A police team was formed which analysed suspects and carried out technical surveillance, the police officer said, following which the infant was recovered within three hours of being kidnapped.

The accused have been identified as Bhawna, 28, Rekha, 50, Babita, 38, and Pawan, 29.

The DCP said that Bhawna disclosed during her interrogation that she had suffered a few miscarriages in the past and hence she took to kidnapping the complainant’s baby in order to become a mother.