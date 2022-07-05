Four arrested for conducting fake income tax raid in Shahdara

Accused looted cash, gold ornaments and molested complainant: DCP

Four persons, including a female, were arrested for conducting a fake raid by impersonating income tax and anti-corruption branch officers, the Delhi police said on Monday. Efforts to nab their accomplices are underway.

DCP (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said on Sunday around 6 p.m. where the caller said that some income tax officials were conducting a raid in the neighbouring house without police personnel and had seized the mobile phones of all the family members.

The police rushed to the spot and managed to nab four of them. Mr. Sathiyasundaram said efforts are underway to arrest the rest of the accused who fled the spot.

The complainant, the house owner’s wife, told the police that her husband works for a currency exchange agency at Chandini Chowk. She added that around 15 people, including male and female officers, introduced themselves as anti-corruption branch officials and entered the house forcibly saying they had come for a raid. On being asked for a search warrant, the persons said they had arms and then threatened them.

The complainant alleged that some of the persons had molested her, according to the DCP.

The persons searched for items in the cupboards, snatched the mobile phones of the family members and took away a handbag that contained gold ornaments and cash worth ₹15,000, following which, the complainant screamed for help and a neighbour called 112, the police said.

An FIR was registered under Sections 395, 451, 465, 471, 342, 354, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code. A car and fake identity cards of the Anti Corruption Foundation of India have been recovered by the police.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurjant Singh, Navjot Singh, Satpal, and Gurpreet. Gurjant, Navjot and Satpal have previous cases lodged against them.