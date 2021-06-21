Four agencies approved by govt. for tree transplantation

New Delhi

21 June 2021 23:40 IST

The Delhi government has approved empanelment of four agencies to carry out tree transplantation in the city, authorities said on Monday.

As per the Tree Transplantation Policy (2020) which was notified late last year, during any project, tree transplantation has to be done through a technical agency empanelled by the government. An expert committee was constituted to decide the minimum technical eligibility criteria for empanelment of agencies and later examine the proposals received.

“To carry out transplantation from any project site in Delhi, the applicant shall be required to select an agency from among the empanelled agencies only. The four agencies are Green Morning Horticulture Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad, M/s Rohit Nursery, New Delhi, M/s DD MEP Engineers, Gurugram, and RP Entrepreneurs,” an official statement said.

