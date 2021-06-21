Delhi

Four agencies approved by govt. for tree transplantation

The Delhi government has approved empanelment of four agencies to carry out tree transplantation in the city, authorities said on Monday.

As per the Tree Transplantation Policy (2020) which was notified late last year, during any project, tree transplantation has to be done through a technical agency empanelled by the government. An expert committee was constituted to decide the minimum technical eligibility criteria for empanelment of agencies and later examine the proposals received.

“To carry out transplantation from any project site in Delhi, the applicant shall be required to select an agency from among the empanelled agencies only. The four agencies are Green Morning Horticulture Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad, M/s Rohit Nursery, New Delhi, M/s DD MEP Engineers, Gurugram, and RP Entrepreneurs,” an official statement said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 21, 2021 11:41:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/four-agencies-approved-by-govt-for-tree-transplantation/article34896373.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY