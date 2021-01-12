Foundation work begins in New Ashok Nagar for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS

New Delhi

12 January 2021

Priority section is targeted to be functional by 2023: NCRTC

Foundation work for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) near east Delhi’s Dharamshila Marg in New Ashok Nagar has begun.

According to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the 4.3 kilometre elevated section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will see the construction of a viaduct from the Sarai Kale Khan RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar Down ramp which will also include an entry ramp to a stabling yard at Jangpura.

Once constructed, this corridor is expected to bring down the travel time between Delhi to Meerut in less than 60 minutes. The priority section of the corridor is targeted to be operationalised by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025, according to the NCRTC.

Mega transit hub

Both the Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar RRTS stations will be elevated ones and a bridge over the Yamuna with the station at Sarai Kale Khan envisioned as a mega transit hub with the three prioritised RRTS corridors converging.

It will also be seamlessly integrated with the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Delhi Metro’s Hazrat Nizamuddin station and the Sarai Kale Khan Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT). The New Ashok Nagar RRTS station too will be seamlessly integrated with New Ashok Nagar metro station, the NCRTC said,

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has 24 stations and two depots at Duhai and Modipuram and originates from Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station in Delhi and ends at Modipuram (Meerut) in Uttar Pradesh. The total length of the corridor is 82.15 kilometres.