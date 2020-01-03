Foundation stone laid for expansion of Forensic Science Laboratory

Home Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a building in the premise of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), which will have a DNA lab for crimes against women and children among other facilities.

The Minister also inaugurated the ‘Brain Fingerprinting Facilities’ for forensic psychological examination of suspects and criminals.

“Mr. Jain said the expansion of forensic facility would indirectly create fear among the criminals and also help in bringing down crimes,” an official statement said.

The new building will have ultra-modern facilities for testing of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, advanced narco analysis and brain mapping facilities for psychological examination, and advanced crime scene examination and investigation services (24X7).

“A dedicated site for the examination of vehicles [VEERA] that were earlier involved in any crime has come up at Rohini Sector 21 and 23 and would become operational soon,” the statement read.