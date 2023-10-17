ADVERTISEMENT

Foul smell from gas godown forces evacuation of students

October 17, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Several students were evacuated from a school in west Delhi’s Naraina on Monday afternoon after a foul smell was reported from an adjoining gas godown. Several teams of Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force, and Delhi Disaster Management Authority rushed to the spot, an officer said. “Samples of the fumes have been lifted and sent for examination. Water has been sprinkled over the area to contain the spread of gas,” the officer said, adding that appropriate legal action will be initiated.

