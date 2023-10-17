HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Foul smell from gas godown forces evacuation of students

October 17, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Several students were evacuated from a school in west Delhi’s Naraina on Monday afternoon after a foul smell was reported from an adjoining gas godown. Several teams of Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force, and Delhi Disaster Management Authority rushed to the spot, an officer said. “Samples of the fumes have been lifted and sent for examination. Water has been sprinkled over the area to contain the spread of gas,” the officer said, adding that appropriate legal action will be initiated.

Related Topics

Delhi / school

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.