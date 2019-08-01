Delhi

Forum orders firm to pay ₹42,000 for arbitrarily repudiating mediclaim

Panel says company is guilty of deficiency in services

A district consumer disputes redressal forum here has directed an insurance firm to compensate a complainant ₹42,000 for repudiating a mediclaim on arbitrary grounds.

Directing National Insurance to pay the compensation, the panel said: “The company has every right to investigate any claim and ask the hospital to furnish the required documents but instead of discharging its duty, it wrongfully refused and arbitrarily rejected her [complainant] claim, which is unjustified, amounting to deficiency in services.”

The directions came on a complaint moved by a Noida resident who alleged that despite furnishing relevant documents, the insurance company repudiated the mediclaim raised by her.

“After being discharged from the hospital, the complainant lodged her claim with the company for reimbursement along with all the original bills or copies and discharge certificate,” the panel observed.

The insurance firm had, however, contended that the complaint was filed on the “basis of false and concocted story”. Dismissing the contentions put forth by the firm, the consumer panel stated: “Perusal of the file shows that the complainant had supplied all the relevant medical records as and when demanded even submitted fitness certificate issued by the doctor.”

