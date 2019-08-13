Forum directs developer to pay ₹6 lakh compensation

A district consumer disputes redressal forum here directed a private developer to compensate a set of complainants by paying over ₹6 lakh each for failing to complete a project for which the complainants had already deposited money.

The developers — U-Turn Housing Pvt. Ltd. — was directed to compensate after at least six complainants approached the consumer panel alleging deficiency in services.

‘Never completed project’

“From the unrebutted testimony of the complainant and documents placed on record, we are convinced that the story put forth by the complainant is true...The developer never completed the project, so, non-refunding the money till date, amounts to deficiency in service,” the Bench observed.

The directions came when the consumer panel was hearing a series of complaints against the developers. It was alleged that while the complainants paid over ₹6 lakh each towards booking of the residential plots, the developers failed to complete the project.

A compensation of ₹15,000 each towards harassment and mental agony was also directed by the consumer panel.