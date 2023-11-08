Former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu calls for consensus formula to tackle air pollution in Delhi; says there should be no politicking

November 08, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - New Delhi

“The Centre, Delhi government and neighbouring States should evolve a consensus formula to tackle the problem of air pollution in the capital city New Delhi and there should be no politicking on the issue,” former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu said on November 8.

Calling for immediate measures to tackle the problem, he said it is a very serious issue as it affects the health of youngsters.

"The air pollution problem should be taken seriously because Delhi is the capital of India and there should not be any politicking," he told a select group of journalists in New Delhi.

He said although it is basically the duty of the Delhi government, it is also the responsibility of the Centre and the States around to come together and evolve a time-frame based programme to tackle this problem.

"I appeal to all, including the Central government, to coordinate, cooperate and work together and evolve a consensus formula to tackle this," Mr. Naidu said, adding, "It is high time the problem is taken care of".

On the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, he said, "Though I am not in favour of freebies before elections, as many parties make announcements without bothering about whether they have the finances to meet this expenditure, this announcement by the Prime Minister about extending the free food grains for poorer sections is a welcome step." Mr. Naidu noted that today in India there are a good number of people who are below the poverty line and also those who are lower middle class and making available food grains freely is a welcome step. The former Vice-President is on a three-day trip to Delhi.

He also met former Deputy Prime Minister and BJP veteran L. K. Advani and wished him on his birthday. Mr. Advani turned 94 today and Mr. Naidu drove to Mr. Advani's residence to wish him.

