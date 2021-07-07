Delhi

Former union minister Rangarajan Kumaramangalam’s wife Kitty murdered at her home in Delhi

Kitty Kumaramangalam, the wife of the late Rangarajan Kumaramangalam during an event in Tiruchi. File photo   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Kitty Kumaramangalam, wife of late former Union Minister Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, was murdered in a robbery attempt at her residence in South West Delhi's Vasant Vihar on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 night. The accused has been arrested, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Ingit Pratap Singh said that the accused has been identified as Raju (24), who was the victim's washerman.

Police said that the accsued visited the house around 9 pm. As soon as the domestic help opened the door, she was overpowered and confined in a room. Two men then entered and assaulted Kitty following which the accused smothered her with a pillow.

Mr. Singh said that briefcases were found opened at the crime spot.

Police said Raju has been arrested and and a lookout is on for two of his accomplices.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 7, 2021 8:08:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/former-union-minister-rangarajan-kumaramangalams-wife-murdered-at-her-home-in-delhi/article35182932.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY