Former union minister Rangarajan Kumaramangalam’s wife Kitty murdered at her home in Delhi

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Ingit Pratap Singh, the accused has been arrested and a lookout is on for two of his accomplices.

Kitty Kumaramangalam, wife of late former Union Minister Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, was murdered in a robbery attempt at her residence in South West Delhi's Vasant Vihar on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 night. The accused has been arrested, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Ingit Pratap Singh said that the accused has been identified as Raju (24), who was the victim's washerman.

Police said that the accsued visited the house around 9 pm. As soon as the domestic help opened the door, she was overpowered and confined in a room. Two men then entered and assaulted Kitty following which the accused smothered her with a pillow.

Mr. Singh said that briefcases were found opened at the crime spot.

Police said Raju has been arrested and and a lookout is on for two of his accomplices.