Former SP MLA Kishore Samrite arrested for threatening to blow up the Parliament

:

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Samajwadi Party MLA from Lanji in MP’s Balaghat, Kishore Samrite, was arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday following his threat to blow up the Parliament over his “unfulfilled demands,” the police said on Monday.

The former MLA was arrested from Bhopal in connection with a case registered against him at the Parliament Street police station, where he had sent a package full of national flags, Constitution, gelatin sticks and a letter containing his threat, a senior police officer said.

He had also sent threats to the General Secretaries of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, the police said..