Former Punjab CM Channi appears before Vigilance Bureau; Congress accuses AAP govt. of vendetta politics

April 14, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST

Even as he appeared before the Vigilance Bureau in connection with a disproportionate assets case on Friday, former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, accusing it of indulging in vendetta politics.

Ahead of appearing before the bureau, Mr. Channi at a press conference said that AAP has failed on all fronts, and to hide its incompetence and failure, the government is targeting its opponents. “I have faith in the country’s judicial system and I assure them complete assistance. Also, I dare the State government to prove any of the charges framed against me,” he said.

Mr. Channi added AAP government miserably failed to curb the drug menace, eliminate the gangster culture, address public grievances and deliver justice in the sacrilege cases as promised before the Assembly election. “Instead of fulfilling its promises, the government is hell-bent on registering false cases against those who raise their voice against its atrocities by framing false cases,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition Congress’s Partap Singh Bajwa slammed the government for summoning Mr. Channi to the Vigilance Bureau office on the day when there was a public holiday on account of “Ambedkar Jayanti”. He said it was an open insult of a ‘Dalit’ leader who had sought time to appear before the bureau on April 20.