Former PNB chief manager held for fraud

New Delhi

24 December 2020 00:58 IST

Accused held for misappropriation of funds through loan fraud

Former chief manager of a public bank, along with his two accomplices, was arrested in connection with misappropriation of funds through a loan fraud, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Shailendra Kumar (63), a resident of Dwarka Sector-10, Ankit Sangwan (29), a resident of Vikaspuri and Sunil Sarki (31), a resident of Vikas Nagar, they said.

The police said that a complaint was made by Punjab National Bank, alleging that one Sarki Trading Company, through its proprietor Sunil Sarki, obtained the CC limit of ₹2.50 crore on the basis of false credentials and documents in 2013.

Advertising

Advertising

The company showed it had a business of cloth and garments. To secure the cash credit limit, forged documents of a property were mortgaged with the bank. The addresses of the borrower and the guarantor were not traceable. The account turned NPA in 2014, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, it was revealed that Mr. Kumar, being the chief manager of the complainant bank, was well-acquainted with the system of the bank, the police said.

He, in connivance with accused Sangwan, Sarki and other accomplices, got opened a cash credit account in the name of Sarki Trading company allegedly maintained by Sarki.

The chief manager sanctioned a CC limit of ₹2.5 crore on the basis of false credentials and forged documents of mortgaged property. After siphoning off the complete credit limit, the account turned NPA. Sarki was a daily wager doing car washing for earning his livelihood, the officer said.

The accused – Shaildendra Kumar, the former chief manager of PNB; Ankit Sangwan, the truck driver and Sunil Sarki, the car washer – have been arrested on Tuesday. The role of other accused persons is under probe,” Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O.P. Mishra said.