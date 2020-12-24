Delhi

Former PNB chief manager held for fraud

Former chief manager of a public bank, along with his two accomplices, was arrested in connection with misappropriation of funds through a loan fraud, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Shailendra Kumar (63), a resident of Dwarka Sector-10, Ankit Sangwan (29), a resident of Vikaspuri and Sunil Sarki (31), a resident of Vikas Nagar, they said.

The police said that a complaint was made by Punjab National Bank, alleging that one Sarki Trading Company, through its proprietor Sunil Sarki, obtained the CC limit of ₹2.50 crore on the basis of false credentials and documents in 2013.

The company showed it had a business of cloth and garments. To secure the cash credit limit, forged documents of a property were mortgaged with the bank. The addresses of the borrower and the guarantor were not traceable. The account turned NPA in 2014, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, it was revealed that Mr. Kumar, being the chief manager of the complainant bank, was well-acquainted with the system of the bank, the police said.

He, in connivance with accused Sangwan, Sarki and other accomplices, got opened a cash credit account in the name of Sarki Trading company allegedly maintained by Sarki.

The chief manager sanctioned a CC limit of ₹2.5 crore on the basis of false credentials and forged documents of mortgaged property. After siphoning off the complete credit limit, the account turned NPA. Sarki was a daily wager doing car washing for earning his livelihood, the officer said.

The accused – Shaildendra Kumar, the former chief manager of PNB; Ankit Sangwan, the truck driver and Sunil Sarki, the car washer – have been arrested on Tuesday. The role of other accused persons is under probe,” Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O.P. Mishra said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2020 1:01:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/former-pnb-chief-manager-held-for-fraud/article33406072.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY