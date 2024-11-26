ADVERTISEMENT

Former OSD to Ashok Gehlot arrested in phone-tapping case; granted bail

Published - November 26, 2024 12:59 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested Lokesh Sharma, who served as the officer on special duty (OSD) to former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with a 2020 phone tapping case based on Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s complaint. Mr. Sharma was granted bail by a Delhi court shortly after his arrest.

A senior officer said the Delhi police booked Mr. Sharma in March 2021 under sections pertaining to criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, and unlawful interception of telephonic conversations following a complaint by the Minister.

The officer added that Mr. Sharma came to Delhi on Sunday after being summoned by the Crime Branch.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US