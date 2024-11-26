Former OSD to Ashok Gehlot arrested in phone-tapping case; granted bail

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested Lokesh Sharma, who served as the officer on special duty (OSD) to former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with a 2020 phone tapping case based on Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s complaint. Mr. Sharma was granted bail by a Delhi court shortly after his arrest.

A senior officer said the Delhi police booked Mr. Sharma in March 2021 under sections pertaining to criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, and unlawful interception of telephonic conversations following a complaint by the Minister.

The officer added that Mr. Sharma came to Delhi on Sunday after being summoned by the Crime Branch.

