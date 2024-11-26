 />

November 25, 2024

Former OSD to Ashok Gehlot arrested in phone-tapping case; granted bail

Published - November 26, 2024 12:59 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested Lokesh Sharma, who served as the officer on special duty (OSD) to former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with a 2020 phone tapping case based on Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s complaint. Mr. Sharma was granted bail by a Delhi court shortly after his arrest.

A senior officer said the Delhi police booked Mr. Sharma in March 2021 under sections pertaining to criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, and unlawful interception of telephonic conversations following a complaint by the Minister.

The officer added that Mr. Sharma came to Delhi on Sunday after being summoned by the Crime Branch.

