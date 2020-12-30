Former MLA’s daughter alleges domestic violence at home: DCW

Women’s panel said complainant had requested to rescue her

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said that former MLA Rajkumar Chauhan’s daughter was rescued from Paschim Vihar on Monday after she reached out to the women’s panel alleging captivity and domestic violence by her family members.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DCW said that the complainant had sought help through a letter to the Delhi government requesting authorities to “rescue her”.

“The woman alleged that her father did not want her divorce case to be settled and her husband had married someone else. The complainant wanted to start a new life but was unable to do so because of the family’s prestige issues. She alleged that her father had illegally confined her to the house and would not allow her to go out of the house,” a DCW official said.

Shifted to shelter home

The women’s panel said that while the complainant had been shifted to a shelter home following requisite procedures, Delhi Police had not yet registered an FIR in the matter.

In a notice issued to Delhi Police, the DCW said: “She [complainant] has alleged that due to continuous harassment and beating, she is facing several medical issues. Please provide a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, steps taken by Delhi Police for safety and security of the complainant and her daughters and a detailed action taken report in the matter.”

When contacted, Mr. Chauhan refused to comment on the matter.

The DCW has asked Delhi Police to respond to the notice by January 1.

Commenting on the issue, a senior police officer said: “Local enquiry revealed that she is living with her two daughters aged 20 years and 13 years on a separate floor in the house of her father. Allegations levelled by the complainant were denied by her daughters. Further enquiry is being conducted into the matter.”