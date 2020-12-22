Former MLA Rambeer Shokeen arrested after two years on the run

Former MLA Rambeer Shokeen, who escaped from UP Police custody in 2018 while being brought to Safdarjung hospital for treatment, was arrested on Tuesday, officials said.
He is a close associate of gangster Neeraj Bawana, the police said, adding that he was sent to judicial custody till January 4.
Shokeen, who was elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly in 2013, was found using the clout of criminals of this syndicate for contesting MLA elections in furtherance of his political ambitions and for gaining pecuniary benefits, they said.
In August 2015, he was declared a proclaimed offender in a MCOCA case. On November 27, 2016, he was arrested with an illegal 9 mm pistol and two live cartridges, the police said.
On December 1, 2016, he was arrested in the MCOCA case and on March 8, 2017, a charge sheet against him was filed. On September 26, 2018, he escaped from the custody of Uttar Pradesh Police from Safdarjung Hospital, they added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath