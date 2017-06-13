Former MLA fired upon

Former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan claimed that shots were fired at him at the house of a friend in south-east Delhi’s Zakir Nagar on Monday afternoon. The police have registered a case and have begun investigation.

Mr. Khan told The Hindu that he, along with residents of Zakir Nagar and members of Residents’ Welfare Association, had a narrow escape when they went to meet his long-time friend Babu Bhai’s 78-year-old wife Mehrunisa. Identifying the alleged attackers, he said they opened fire at him and others because they were trying to help Ms.Mehrunisa, who was allegedly being forced out of her home by a couple who claimed to be Babu Bhai’s relatives.

‘Couple claimed share’

“Babu Bhai died last month and in his will, he gave Ms. Mehrunisa the flat she is living in and two shops located below her house. A couple, Mohd Nasir and his wife Sadaf, entered her house on Saturday and claimed a share in the property,” he alleged.

Mr. Khan said that an argument broke out between the two parties and residents and members of RWA intervened after which the police were called.

“The police came and told the couple to leave and they left the premises. But after the police left, a couple of men came and attacked all the people who were helping Ms. Mehrunisa. In the attack, RWA member Parvez Alam Khan was injured and had to be hospitalised,” he said.

On hearing this news, the ex-MLA decided to visit Ms. Mehrinisa on Monday to discuss what had be done about her situation.

However, as soon as he stepped out of the home, the couple started fighting with him and people around him, he alleged.

Four men on bikes

“They made a few phone calls and four men on two bikes came with pistols and fired at least 20 rounds in our direction. Thankfully, no one got injured,” he alleged.

Based on his complaint, the police have registered an FIR under Section 307 (attempt to murder) against unknown persons. “Further investigation is in progress,” said DCP (South East) Romil Baaniya.

Talking about the plight of the widow, Mr. Khan said: “In Islam, a woman doesn’t step out of the house for four months in Iddat (a period of mourning after the husband’s death) and the poor woman is sitting in the police station because she is scared for her life. She doesn’t want to go home,” he said.