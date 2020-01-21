Former L-G questions Centre over not meeting anti-CAA protesters

Former Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung on Monday questioned the Centre over not meeting the anti-CAA protesters and said that erstwhile Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s government had met agitators when the Anna Hazare-led anti-corruption movement was going on.

Addressing protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia’s gate no.7, he said that the government would have to hold discussions with students as they will run the country tomorrow.

Jamia’s gate no.7 has turned into a protest site following the police action against the university students on December 15 last.

Mr. Jung, also the former Jamia Vice-Chancellor, condemned the police action at JMI, JNU and AMU.

‘Shameful incidents’

“We still do not know who were involved in it... Such incidents are very shameful for any democracy and the national capital,” he said, referring to the January 5 violence on the JNU campus.

Mr. Jung said that the CAA needed to be revamped and it should be made inclusive.

“There is a revolution happening at every nook and corner... You [government] will have to hold discussions with the students,” he said.

He lauded students and “sisters of Shaheen Bagh” for continuing their agitation against the CAA, saying the protest was not by Muslims alone, but by the entire country. “This Act was brought to segregate us but it has united everyone... This is the time for sacrifice and there are chances that you might have to offer some sacrifices... But promise me that this movement will go on,” he said.