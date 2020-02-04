Former judge’s kin murder case: judgment on February 6

The District and Sessions Court here has fixed February 6 for pronouncement of judgment in the murder case of the wife and son of a judicial officer following the conclusion of final arguments on Monday.

The then Gurugram’s Additional District and Sessions Judge Krishant Kant’s wife Ritu and son Dhruv were allegedly shot by their Personal Security Officer, Mahipal, in South City-II market on October 13, 2018 in full public view. The prosecution produced 64 witnesses, including Mr. Kant, to prove the case against Mahipal, who was arrested two hours after the incident.

Public Prosecutor Anurag Hooda said two eyewitnesses — Rishi Gupta and Hemant — who had also recorded the incident on their mobile phones, deposed before the court. The incident was also captured on two CCTV cameras.

“Gunshot residue and fingerprints also proved the prosecution’s case. Dhruv’s blood group matched with the bloodstains on Mahipal’s uniform. The call details of the accused proved his presence in the market at the time of the incident,” said Mr. Hooda, also the Deputy District Attorney. Complainant’s counsel Vishal Gupta said the accused had also called Mr. Kant and co-PSO Constable Vinay Kumar, admitting to his crime and both deposed before the court as prosecution witnesses.

“Mr. Kant deposed about dying declaration of his wife and the accused’s confession. Also, the accused can be heard in one of the CCTV footage saying that he had killed shaitaan and his mother. The accused also initially confessed to his crime but later said it was accidental,” said Mr. Gupta.

The defence took the plea that the revolver went off during a scuffle between Mahipal and Dhruv leading to the deaths. It claimed that Dhruv was enraged over Mahipal damaging a painting and abused him and tried to snatch his revolver. But Mahipal resisted the attempt and the weapon went off accidentally. Mr. Hooda said the victims had sustained two bullet injuries each and therefore it could not be an accident.