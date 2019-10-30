Former judge to manage affairs of Sai Baba Temple

The Delhi High Court has appointed a former judge as an administrator to manage the affairs of Sai Baba Temple at Lodhi Road here, whose administration is facing allegations of irregularities.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said it has become imperative to take away the reins of management of the Shri Sai Bhakta Samaj, the society which manages the temple, from the incumbent office-bearers so that they may also feel the urgency of conducting fresh elections to the managing committee.

The court-appointed retired justice Pratibha Rani pro-tem as an administrator to take over, manage and administer the affairs of the Samaj, including in relation to taking policy decisions as well as supervising and managing the routine day-to-day matters.

Restrictions applied

However, it made it clear that the administrator shall neither take any policy decisions nor make any financial commitments for or on behalf of the Samaj that involves a financial outflow of over ₹10 lakh without prior approval of this court.

The court was hearing a petition by several life-members of the Samaj and members of the managing committee alleging irregularities and mismanagement in the administration and its failure to hold elections, which were last conducted in 2006.

The court listed the matter for further consideration on November 22.