Former Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar joins AAP

Former Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar on Wednesday joined the AAP, party senior leader Manish Sisodia said.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Sisodia said that the former IPS officer had joined the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kumar said that he was impressed by the work done by the AAP government in Delhi and had known senior AAP leaders, including Mr. Sisodia, for a long time.

“The Delhi government has done great work in the field of water and electricity, which no other government in the country has been able to do,” Mr. Kumar said.

“I have just joined the party, we will decide whether my role will be in Jharkhand or Delhi,” Mr. Kumar told The Hindu when asked about his role in the AAP.

He did not comment whether he will contest in the upcoming Assembly election in Jharkhand.

In August, Mr. Kumar resigned from the post of Congress president of Jharkhand.