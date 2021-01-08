Former IAF corporal arrested for cheating job aspirants of ₹2.7 crore

NEW DELHI

Accused ran racket for recruitment in Air Force and Railways

A former corporal in the Indian Air Force was arrested for allegedly cheating several people of ₹2.7 crore on the pretext of getting them recruited in the Air Force and Railways, the police said on Wednesday.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) O.P. Mishra said that the accused has been identified as Chakrvir Chaudhari (35), a resident of Agra, who was a corporal in Indian Air Force, but was later dismissed from service.

The police said that the accused had been absconding in a 2015 case registered against him and a non-bailable warrant was also issued against him, following which proceedings for declaring him as a proclaimed offender was also initiated last year.

Cheated 18 people

According to the police, Chaudhari, along with his accomplice, Than Singh cheated at least 18 people of approximately ₹2.7 crore through a fake recruitment racket being operated by the duo. Mr. Singh was arrested in November 2019, but he is out on interim bail owing to COVID-19 pandemic, the police said.

The police said that a probe was initiated against him in 2015 after a complaint was received by Wing Commander Tejveer Singh in which he alleged that a case of fake recruitment racket was reported to his unit. When they investigated, he said, it was found that one civilian, Than Singh, a resident of Trilokpuri and an Air Force employee, identified as Corporal Chakrvir Chaudhari of 16 BRD, Air Force Pinto Park, Palam, were running fake recruitment racket for recruitment in Air Force and Indian Railways.

During investigation, the police said, it emerged that the accused were inducing innocent students that they will get them selected in Air Force and Railways. They also issued fake joining letters to students and thus collected about ₹2.7 crores. .

Mr. Mishra said Chaudhari was nabbed on Tuesday night from his village.