02 January 2021 11:22 IST
Former Home Minister Buta Singh passes away
Updated: 02 January 2021 11:51 IST
The senior Congress leader was in a coma since October last year.
Former Union Home Minister Buta Singh died at the AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday morning. He was 86.
The senior Congress leader was in a coma since October last year when he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he suffered a brain hemorrhage.
His family said Singh died around 5.30 a.m.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have condoled his demise.
