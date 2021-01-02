Delhi

Former Home Minister Buta Singh passes away

Buta Singh | Photo Credit: K. Bhagya Prakash
PTI New Delhi 02 January 2021 11:22 IST
Updated: 02 January 2021 11:51 IST

The senior Congress leader was in a coma since October last year.

Former Union Home Minister Buta Singh died at the AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday morning. He was 86.

The senior Congress leader was in a coma since October last year when he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he suffered a brain hemorrhage.

His family said Singh died around 5.30 a.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have condoled his demise.

