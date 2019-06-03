Former headmistress found dead at Gurugram residence

A 47-year-old former headmistress of a private school was found dead at her house in Sector-23 here on Saturday evening under mysterious circumstances, the police said on Sunday.

They said that the post-mortem report did not corroborate the statement of the deceased woman’s husband.

The FIR states that the woman, Savinder Kaur, was found in a pool of blood on a sofa-cum-bed at her house. Her husband Sukhbir Singh and their son Prabhsharan Singh spotted her body around 8 p.m.

Mr. Sukhbir, the complainant, alleged that he was at a nearby market when he got a call from Mr. Prabhsharan who said that his mother needed help. The son had called up the woman, when she was allegedly shouting for help.

“My son asked me to immediately rush to the house,” said Mr. Singh. The FIR states that he reached the house around 7.30 p.m. to find the main door closed from inside. His son returned from work around 8.15 p.m. and the two then broke open the door to find the woman dead. Mr. Singh said that she had sustained injuries on the head. The two then called the police and ambulance.

Mr. Sukhbir said that his family had a property dispute with the family of his brother Jaspreet Kaur. He said he suspected that Mr. Kaur, his wife Preeti and their daughter Param were involved in the murder.

‘Hit with iron rod’

Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said that though the complainant, in his statement, said that the victim was hit with an iron rod, it did not corroborate the post-mortem report. He said the viscera of the deceased was preserved to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Mr. Boken said the matter was under investigation. A murder case has been registered at Palam Vihar police station in this regard.