GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Haryana Minister back in party fold as Congress readies itself for Lok Sabha elections

January 05, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated January 06, 2024 03:13 am IST - Gurugram

The Hindu Bureau

The Haryana Congress’ bid to consolidate itself ahead of Assembly elections this year received another shot in the arm on Friday with former Minister Nirmal Singh and his daughter Chitra Sarwara joining the party. The duo, who had resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on December 28, brought with them 250 party functionaries to the induction event at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi.

Welcoming them back into the party’s fold in the presence of All India Congress Committee general secretary and Haryana in-charge Deepak Babaria, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said he had worked closely with Mr. Singh in the Haryana Youth Congress, and that his return was a “reunion of two brothers”.

Mr. Singh said he had been with the Congress for the majority of his five-decade-long political career, and that “the Congress and Gandhi family were in his soul”.

Mr. Singh, a former four-time MLA, and his daughter, a former municipal corporator, had quit the Congress to float their own political party, the Haryana Democratic Front, after being denied party tickets in the 2019 Assembly election. They later merged their party with AAP, which appointed the duo as national joint secretary and Haryana unit vice president respectively.

The Congress is likely to deploy them in North Haryana, especially their stronghold Ambala, indicated Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Deepender Hooda.

The father-daughter duo is believed to have got an assurance from the Congress leadership about party tickets for the Ambala Cantonment and Ambala City seats.

During the 2019 Assembly poll, Mr. Singh had sought the Congress ticket from Ambala Cantonment for his daughter to contest against BJP candidate and now Home Minister Anil Vij. With the party picking Venu Singla, backed by former Union Minister Selja Kumari, Ms. Sarwara contested as an Independent candidate and ended as runner up with 44,000 votes, while Ms. Singla secured only 8,000 votes.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.