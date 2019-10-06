Former four-term Congress MLA Prahlad Singh Sawhney joins AAP

Former four-time Congress MLA Prahlad Singh Sawhney on Friday joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Welcoming him to the party, Mr. Kejriwal said that ahead of the elections, there were several “good people” who wanted to join the AAP and requested them join to party so that they could serve the people of Delhi.

Mr. Sawhney a former MLA representing the Chandini Chowk Assembly constituency said that he did not expect a ticket to contest the election but had joined the AAP after noticing the good work that the party was doing in the field of education, health and the fact that the government was delivering on promises made.

“You do not need to tell the people of Delhi to vote for AAP. They will tell you on their own that they will vote for AAP in the upcoming elections. They are very happy that Mr. Kejriwal delivered on his promise that electricity bills will be half and water will be free,” Mr. Sawhney said.

Mr. Sawhney had lost to Alka Lamba in 2015 from the Chandini Chowk Assembly Constituency. Before that he had won the seat in 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013. Ms. Lamba had recently quit the Aam Aadmi Party.