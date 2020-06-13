Former employee of telecom company held for stealing parts of mobile tower

Delhi Police on Friday arrested a former employee of a telecom company and his accomplices for stealing valuable parts from mobile tower in south east Delhi, said a police officer.

Police said that the arrested persons have been identified as Akhil Ahmed and Tarun Kumar. They have solved seven cases of theft with their arrests. A total of 14 batteries of mobile towers, one rectifier and some tools have been recovered.

On June 10, the police received a PCR call at Amar Colony police station saying that a thief has been caught from east of Kailash. A police team rushed to the spot and brought the suspect to the police station.

Police said that the accused, Akhil Ahmed, disclosed that his friend Tarun, who was with a telecom company, was fired from the job. Tarun told him that batteries and other devices of mobile towers are very costly and they can quickly earn money by selling them. Thereafter, they both started to steal batteries and other devices from mobile towers. Later, Tarun was arrested.