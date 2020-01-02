Former employee held for robbery at pharmacy

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly committing robbery at knifepoint at a pharmacy in Dwarka where he had previously worked for a few months, police said on Wednesday.

DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that the accused, Gaurav, was living in Sagarpur and hails from Baraut. He allegedly robbed a salesman of the pharmacy in Dwarka Sector 10 of ₹75,000 and medicines worth ₹3,000. Police have recovered ₹65,000 and medicines from his possession.

According to the police, in the early hours of December 30, they received a call regarding robbery at a pharmacy. When they reached the spot, they were informed that a person with his face covered entered the shop and showed a prescription slip to the salesman. When the salesman was taking out the medicines, the accused closed the shutter of the shop from inside and tied the salesmen’s mouth, hands and legs after which he allegedly robbed the money and medicines.

When the police scanned the CCTV footage, it was found that the accused opened a wrapper to pull out the knife. The wrapper was recovered from the spot which led the police to the place from where it was purchased in Mahavir Enclave. It was then found that the man had used PayTM to make the payment which helped the police to reach his doorstep. He was arrested from his residence.

Police said that Gaurav is a BSc graduate and is previously involved in a double murder case in Vivek Vihar in 2010. He spent eight years in jail and was released on bail in October 2018. Later in 2019, he started working at the pharmacy as salesman before he was shifted to the pharmacy’s franchise in Dwarka Sector 12. “He had borrowed money from someone and had to repay it. As he had worked in the shop for a few months, he knew that the sales there was handsome. He committed the crime to repay the money,” Mr. Alphonse said.